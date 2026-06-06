Just ask ME the question!

We answer some of your questions this week:
Why don’t reporters standup for each other in front of the president?
-DLRichardson47
Why don’t major news outlets report more on the war in Iran?
-PHDaniels69
What can we do as news consumers to get “real news” instead of opinions?
-ScreaminMimi93
Who’s your favorite newscaster?
-Rollingroks182
What’s the greatest threat to the First Amendment?
-Jskool87
What’s don’t we get as the viewing public that’s different from watching briefings at the White House and being there for one?
-86EV1crooked
What was it like covering Joe Biden versus covering Donald Trump?
-MySharonaaaw14
After reading your piece on Bruce Springsteen, who would you most like to share the stage with and play rock n’ roll?
-RocknMorty1784
What’s your hot take on politics and journalism?
-Evabee93
Who would you like to see as our next president?
-Freeem1776
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