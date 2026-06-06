Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Just ask ME the question!

Letters. We got your letters. . .
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Jun 06, 2026

We answer some of your questions this week:

Why don’t reporters standup for each other in front of the president?

-DLRichardson47

Why don’t major news outlets report more on the war in Iran?

-PHDaniels69

What can we do as news consumers to get “real news” instead of opinions?

-ScreaminMimi93

Who’s your favorite newscaster?

-Rollingroks182

What’s the greatest threat to the First Amendment?

-Jskool87

What’s don’t we get as the viewing public that’s different from watching briefings at the White House and being there for one?

-86EV1crooked

What was it like covering Joe Biden versus covering Donald Trump?

-MySharonaaaw14

After reading your piece on Bruce Springsteen, who would you most like to share the stage with and play rock n’ roll?

-RocknMorty1784

What’s your hot take on politics and journalism?

-Evabee93

Who would you like to see as our next president?

-Freeem1776

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