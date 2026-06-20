Brian Karem opens up the mailbag for an unfiltered Q&A on The View From Here — answering viewer questions on journalism, the First Amendment, and four decades of covering the White House.



Brian explains why he refuses to have a favorite newscaster, why reporters and politicians should never be treated as celebrities, and who he believes is the real threat to the First Amendment — and it’s not who you’d expect. He breaks down what it’s actually like to sit in the briefing room versus watching it on TV, including the moment Marco Rubio walked in to sub for Caroline Leavitt and said just one word: “chaos.”



Brian also compares every press team he’s covered — Clinton, Reagan, Biden, and Trump — and doesn’t hold back on which administration handled the press the worst. Plus: his honest take on who should be the next president, why it’s not J.D. Vance, and a detour into rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen, and the East Street Band.



Subscribe to BKTV for The View From Here — political commentary that doesn’t pull punches.



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