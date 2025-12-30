In our year-end reflection, Brian Karem and Mark Zaid discuss the major stories of 2025, including the unprecedented attack on the rule of law by the Trump administration, the looming threat of World War III, the divisive nature of immigration policies and ICE raids, and the hypocrisy prevalent in current political discourse. They also touch on the impact of AI and the consolidation of media, emphasizing the need for a more balanced and fair approach to governance and societal issues.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“