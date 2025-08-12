In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with experts Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the significant events of the week, including Donald Trump's rare press briefing, national security issues, gerrymandering strategies, and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The conversation highlights the implications of Trump's actions on law enforcement in DC, the political landscape leading up to the midterm elections, and the complexities of foreign policy in relation to Israel and Palestine.

