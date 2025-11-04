Just Ask The Press - Are Democrats poised for victory?
Or will they eat the own like they usually do?
In this episode of ‘Just Ask the Press’, host Brian Karem, along with Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, dive into the ongoing government shutdown, the implications of Trump’s actions on press freedom, the Senate’s rejection of Trump’s tariffs, JD Vance’s controversial statements, and the upcoming New York City mayoral race. The conversation highlights the challenges of political extremism and the struggle for a balanced representation in American politics.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast
Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social
Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:
https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast
Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.