Just Ask the Press: Government shutdown
Trump's War on Venezuela... and Bad Bunny!?
Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and John T. Bennett discuss the ongoing government shutdown, the political blame game surrounding it, Trump’s declaration of war on Venezuela, the FBI’s controversial firings related to political beliefs, and the backlash against the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast
Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social
Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:
https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast
Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.