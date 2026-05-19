Just Ask the Press - China, Israel, and Iran
In this episode of “Just ask the Press” we unpack the Iranian war, Donald Trump’s collapsing mind, China and the never ending problems in our international relations due to Donald Trump and his faltering presidency.
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