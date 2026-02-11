This week on the Trump Crazy Train: The cultural implications of the Super Bowl, the political fallout from the Olympics, the ongoing revelations from the Epstein files, and the challenges facing journalism today. Brian, Mark and Nolan discuss the impact of billionaire ownership on media integrity, the importance of whistleblower protections, and the increasingly polarized political climate, particularly in relation to Trump’s controversial remarks.

