Just Ask the Press - Did the Big Beautiful Bill kill the US?
And politicizing the tragedy in Texas . . .
In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with guests Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the implications of the recently passed 'One Big Beautiful Bill' signed by Donald Trump. They discuss the political ramifications, particularly concerning Medicaid changes and ICE funding, as well as the broader context of environmental issues and the current state of American democracy. The conversation also touches on Trump's health and the potential for a third party in American politics, concluding with reflections on the future of democracy in the U.S.
Finally, they discuss the tragic floods in Texas.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast
Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social
Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:
https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast
Purchase Brian's book "Free The Press"
Listen here:https://www.justaskthequestion.com/post/just-ask-the-press-did-the-big-beautiful-bill-kill-the-us?referral=business-feed
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.