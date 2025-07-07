In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with guests Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the implications of the recently passed 'One Big Beautiful Bill' signed by Donald Trump. They discuss the political ramifications, particularly concerning Medicaid changes and ICE funding, as well as the broader context of environmental issues and the current state of American democracy. The conversation also touches on Trump's health and the potential for a third party in American politics, concluding with reflections on the future of democracy in the U.S.

Finally, they discuss the tragic floods in Texas.

