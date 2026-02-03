Brian, Mark and Nolan discuss the ongoing government shutdown, the implications of Trump’s immigration policies, the role of media in shaping public discourse and the arrest of Don Lemon. They delve into the protests surrounding immigration issues and the First Amendment rights of journalists. The conversation also touches on the release of the Epstein files, Melania Trump’s documentary, and the potential legal ramifications of Trump’s actions against the IRS. The episode concludes with reflections on the current political climate and the future of the Trump administration.

