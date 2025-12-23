In this episode, Brian Karem and his guests discuss the tumultuous week in politics, focusing on Trump’s controversial speech, the release of the Epstein files, Congress’s inaction on healthcare, and the implications of U.S. foreign policy in Venezuela. They also reflect on the political downfall of Elise Stefanik and the dismantling of climate research institutions, emphasizing the need for effective leadership and the challenges ahead as the country moves into a new year.

