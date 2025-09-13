Just ask the Press (excerpt)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Just ask the Press (excerpt)Donald Trump's faux populismBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and HAL SPARKSSep 13, 20254ShareTranscriptDonald Trump doesn’t give a damn about populism.He only cares about himself.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremHAL SPARKSWrites THE HAL SPARKS SUBSTACK MEGAWORLDWIDE SubscribeMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeRecent PostsJust Ask the Press (excerpt):2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, HAL SPARKS, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Countdown to Liberty! (1225)6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1226)Sep 11 • Brian J KaremChristian Nationalism - here?Sep 11 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1227)Sep 10 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1228)Sep 10 • Brian J KaremJohn Fugelsang: The Republicans never follow JesusSep 9 • Brian J Karem and John Fugelsang