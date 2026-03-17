Just Ask the Press - From Espionage to AI: The New Age of Political Warfare
And the latest in the Iranian war
This week we dissect recent developments in the war with Iran, debates over press freedom legislation, Donald Trump’s feeling in his bones, and the growing influence of AI in political campaigns and misinformation.
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