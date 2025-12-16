In this episode of ‘Just Ask the Press’, host Brian Karem, along with guests Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the significant failures of Donald Trump over the past year, including his foreign policy blunders, particularly regarding Europe and Ukraine, and the ongoing issues surrounding immigration and deportation. They also discuss the implications of Trump’s economic messaging and the rising healthcare costs as Congress prepares for a holiday recess without addressing critical issues. The conversation highlights the complexities of current political dynamics and the potential consequences for both parties moving forward.

