Just Ask the Press - Hegseth, Vance, and the Attack in DC
A subtle, yet enlightening look at last week's bullshit . . .
In this weeks episode of ‘Just Ask the Press’, host Brian, Mark and John discuss the controversial comments made by Pete Hegseth regarding military strikes, the implications of the DC Guard shooting, and Trump’s threats regarding executive orders signed with an auto pen. They also explore the emerging political figures within the GOP, particularly JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr., and the shifting dynamics within the Republican Party as it navigates Trump’s influence and the upcoming elections.
