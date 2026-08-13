In this episode of Just Ask the Press, host Brian Karem, national security expert Mark Zaid, and journalism professor Nolan Higdon critique recent political and economic developments. The panel opens by scrutinizing ongoing military tensions with Iran, questioning the truthfulness of public claims surrounding peace negotiations and highlighting concerns over depleted U.S. munition stockpiles. They then pivot to domestic politics, condemning calls to indict Dr. Anthony Fauci after he invoked the Fifth Amendment before Congress, while debating the legal strategy and political motives behind the probe. The hosts also break down recent downward revisions in U.S. job statistics, arguing that official rhetoric misrepresents true economic hardship, inflation, and shifting labor market realities. Wrapping up the episode, the group lambasts Speaker Mike Johnson’s party leadership, discusses serious abuse allegations facing Representative Max Miller, and sharply criticizes monetization strategies on Truth Social as pay-to-win political influence.

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