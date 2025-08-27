In this episode, Brian Karem and Mark Zaid discuss the current political climate in the U.S., focusing on the deployment of the National Guard, Trump's claims of law enforcement authority, and the implications of the search of John Bolton's home. They explore the troubling shift towards government ownership in private enterprises, the rising concerns about nuclear war, and the lack of cultural responses to the political turmoil. The conversation emphasizes the normalization of political violations and the need for vigilance in these dangerous times.

