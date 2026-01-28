Brian Karem, along with experts Mark Zaid and Nolan Higdon, delve into the recent ICE shooting incident, its implications on the Second Amendment, and the public’s response. They discuss Donald Trump’s international engagements, media strategies, and the influence of platforms like TikTok on public discourse. The conversation highlights the current state of American democracy, the challenges it faces, and the potential for future correction.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“