Just Ask the Press - Iran, Trump Jesus and Eric Swalwell
They all walked into a bar . . .
This week we talk about Donald Trump’s controversial Jesus post, international tensions over Iran, and political scandals involving Congress member Eric Swalwell and much, much more.
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