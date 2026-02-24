Just Ask the Press - Iran, UAP's, and the State of the Union
Donald Trump's deflections
In this episode, Brian, Mark and Nolan, delve into the upcoming State of the Union address by Donald Trump, discussing expectations, potential responses from Democrats, and the implications of Trump’s recent actions. They also explore Lex Wexner’s testimony regarding his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the Supreme Court’s rebuke of Trump’s tariffs, and the controversial topic of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) as a distraction from pressing political issues. The conversation highlights the ongoing challenges of political bias within intelligence agencies and the broader implications for democracy and governance.
