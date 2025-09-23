In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem is joined by national security expert Mark Zaid and comedian Tom Arnold to discuss the week's major news events. The conversation covers the implications of Charlie Kirk's funeral, media control exemplified by Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, and the ongoing investigations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. The panel also delves into the recent Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace and Trump's shifting narratives regarding these events, highlighting the complexities of political discourse and media influence. In this conversation, the speakers discuss various pressing issues, including the cowardice of leadership in the face of global threats, the erosion of free speech, the current state of journalism, and the ongoing crisis in Gaza. They reflect on the implications of these issues for society and the role of media and entertainment in shaping public discourse. The conversation highlights the need for accountability and the importance of standing up for truth and justice in a complex world.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian's book "Free The Press"