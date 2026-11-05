Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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"Just Ask the Press" LIVE post election breakdown

It was a historic realignment that brings hope and . . .
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Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.

In this special edition of “Just ask the Press” we breakdown everything from last night’s midterm elections.

Who really won. What were the surprises. What the Democrats and Republicans face going forward.

Is Trump on his last legs? Is he nuts? Is he a hypocrite, a scoundrel and a bully? Is his logic muddled, convoluted and quite wooly?

Join us as we take a deep dive into a historic election and what it means for the future

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