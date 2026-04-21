In this episode of “Just Ask the Press,” host Brian Karem is joined by national security expert Mark Zaid and journalism professor Dr. Nolan Higdon to dissect a tumultuous week in global politics. The trio delves into the complexities of U.S.-Iran relations, highlighting the contradictory narratives surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the implications of media blackouts. They explore the Trump administration’s controversial stances, including the president’s public spat with the Pope and the GOP’s internal fractures. The discussion also touches on the mysterious disappearances of scientists linked to sensitive research, raising questions about national security and media responsibility.

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