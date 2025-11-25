In this episode of ‘Just Ask the Press’, host Brian Karem, along with FOIA expert Mark Zaid and White House reporter John T. Bennett, swim through the sewer and occasionally have a laugh at the tumultuous political landscape of the week. They discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation, Trump’s unexpected alliance with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the implications of the Epstein files, and Trump’s alarming threats to execute his democratic opponents. The conversation highlights the chaotic nature of the current administration and the media’s role in reporting on this chaos.

