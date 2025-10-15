In this episode of ‘Just Ask the Press’, host Brian Karem, along with guests Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the current political landscape, discussing the upcoming ‘No Kings’ rally, the indictment of Letitia James, and the implications of Trump’s actions during the government shutdown. They explore the complexities of military funding amidst layoffs, the fragile peace efforts in the Middle East, and the recent changes in media leadership, particularly the appointment of Barry Weiss at CBS News. The conversation highlights the challenges facing journalism today and the impact of political decisions on the media’s integrity.

