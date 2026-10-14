Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Jean Conley
Oct 15

Insanity has been upon us ever since The Dictator Demented Psycho came on the scene in 2016 (maybe even before...!). Brian--maybe missing something here, but where is Mark? I miss him! (Don' get me wrong, Glenn is great also!)

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