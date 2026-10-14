In this episode of Just Ask the Press, host Brian Karem, Nolan Higdon, and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner examine the Trump Justice Department’s controversial antitrust investigation targeting major television networks. The panel also breaks down alarming administration proposals, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s heavily criticized plan to live-stream a military execution. Additionally, the experts discuss the DOJ’s ongoing actions against whistleblowers like Cassidy Hutchinson and the broader implications for the rule of law.

Full episode here:https://www.justaskthequestion.com/post/just-ask-the-press-putin-s-diesel-sacrificing-la-the-media-antitrust-war

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