Just Ask the Press - Russia, Epstein and Charlie Kirk
And Mark Zaid delivers some breaking news for THIS WEEK
In this episode, Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and special guest Hal Sparks discuss a range of pressing political issues, including escalating tensions in Europe due to Russian military activities near NATO borders, the implications of drone incursions in Poland, and the political fallout from Charlie Kirk's death. They also delve into the lawsuit against the FBI regarding politically motivated firings, Kamala Harris's new book, and Gavin Newsom's political strategy as he positions himself for future elections. The conversation highlights the complexities of current political dynamics and the challenges facing both parties.
