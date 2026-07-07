Brian Karem is joined by national security expert Mark Zaid and journalism professor Nolan Higdon on Just Ask the Press to dissect a week of unprecedented political scandals, press freedom battles, and unchecked executive overreach. The panel uncovers the stark contrast of Donald Trump’s McCarthy-esque Fourth of July speech targeting communists while white nationalists march on the National Mall, leading Senator Mike Lee to push a bizarre conspiracy theory that the masked neo-Nazis were actually Antifa. The discussion shifts to blatant financial corruption, highlighting Trump’s massive $2.2 billion profit windfall and his stunning admission of loving “insider trading,” alongside his bizarre, thumb-on-the-scale phone call to FIFA to overturn a World Cup red card. Finally, the team shines a light on critical civil liberties under threat, exposing a quiet ICE surge rounding up 10,000 individuals over five days, the federal overreach of a ten-year felony charge for peeling paint at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, and the Supreme Court’s devastating blow to investigative journalism by upholding an $800-a-day fine against reporter Catherine Herridge.

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