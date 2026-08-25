In this episode, we analyze the complex issues surrounding US tariffs, national debt, and foreign policy, with insights from legal expert Mark S. Zaid and political analyst Nolan Higdon. We explore the implications of Trump’s policies, the state of American democracy, and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

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