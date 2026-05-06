This week we cover a wide range of pressing issues including press freedom, recent Supreme Court decisions, gerrymandering, the state of political violence, and the Iran-U.S. conflict. Brian, Mark, and Nolan analyze the implications of these developments on democracy, civil rights, and international relations.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“