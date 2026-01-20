Just Ask the Press - The Insurrection Act, Journalism, and NATO
Who are we attacking next?
In this episode Brian Karem is joined by national security expert Mark Zaid and journalism educator Dr. Nolan Higdon to discuss the escalating tensions surrounding the Insurrection Act and its implications for civil liberties and law enforcement. The conversation begins with a focus on Donald Trump’s threats to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to protests in Minneapolis, highlighting procedural failures in police conduct and the political motivations behind federal interventions. The trio delves into the broader implications of these actions, including the potential for military involvement against state and local authorities, and the historical context of the Insurrection Act’s use.
