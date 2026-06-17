This week on Just Ask the Press, Brian Karem is joined by national security and FOIA expert Mark Zaid and journalism professor Nolan Higdon to unpack an incredibly chaotic week in news, politics, and media. The trio kicks off the episode reacting to Elon Musk officially becoming the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX went public on the NASDAQ. They delve into his sci-fi aspirations for Mars and debate whether his staggering wealth is inherently dangerous for democracy or a catalyst for taking risks that governments won’t. Next, the panel breaks down blockbuster reporting exposing a high-level, secret Situation Room meeting from the summer of 2025. Trump administration officials scrambled to manage damning, unreleased Epstein files, sparking an internal civil war over transparency—and a rogue strategy proposed by JD Vance. Later, Mark Zaid guides us through a packed week in the legal system, detailing the dramatic, eleventh-hour removal of Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, a federal judge definitively halting a $1.776 billion “slush fund,” and why a last-minute lawsuit failed to stop a massive UFC extravaganza on the White House lawn. Finally, the team scrutinizes the “on-again, off-again” war in Iran, the Department of Justice’s controversial approval of the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, and how the New York Knicks managed to win it all—despite a potential “Trump jinx.”

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