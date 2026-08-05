Host Brian Karem is joined by national security expert Mark S. Zaid and journalism professor Dr. Nolan Higdon to break down the biggest news of the week.

• Trump’s claims regarding cyberattacks on US water systems across 7 states.

• The DOJ dropping charges against the Olympic canoeist in the D.C. Reflecting Pool controversy.

• The Senate standoff over Todd Blanche and threats to revive the J6 weaponization fund.

• Shocking new polls: The death of the political center and the rise of Democratic Socialism.

• Pentagon warnings over dwindling interceptor missile stockpiles in the Middle East.

• Lighthearted wrap-up: SDCC, cosplay, and pop culture nostalgia.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“