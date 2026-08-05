Just Ask the Press - Trump Blames Minnesota, DOJ Reflecting Pool Fiasco & Is the Pentagon Out of Missiles?
now what . . . ?
Host Brian Karem is joined by national security expert Mark S. Zaid and journalism professor Dr. Nolan Higdon to break down the biggest news of the week.
• Trump’s claims regarding cyberattacks on US water systems across 7 states.
• The DOJ dropping charges against the Olympic canoeist in the D.C. Reflecting Pool controversy.
• The Senate standoff over Todd Blanche and threats to revive the J6 weaponization fund.
• Shocking new polls: The death of the political center and the rise of Democratic Socialism.
• Pentagon warnings over dwindling interceptor missile stockpiles in the Middle East.
• Lighthearted wrap-up: SDCC, cosplay, and pop culture nostalgia.
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