Just Ask the Press - Trump, Greene, and the future of the American Dream
Are we on the downslope of civilization?
Join us for this episode of “Just Ask the Press” as Brian Karem, Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett discuss the dynamics between Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, highlighting the political implications of their interactions.
They also take a look at the economic struggles faced by many Americans, who feel neglected by political leaders and are yearning for support in their pursuit of the American dream.
