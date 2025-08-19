In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with national security expert Mark Zaid and White House correspondent John T. Bennett, delve into the tumultuous events surrounding Donald Trump's recent summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the resurfacing of the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, and the ongoing issues of homelessness in Washington D.C. They also discuss the implications of a potential national emergency declaration by Trump and the increasing dangers faced by journalists in conflict zones. The conversation highlights the complexities of political maneuvering, the challenges of addressing homelessness, and the risks journalists take to report the truth in war-torn areas.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian's book "Free The Press"

Listen here: