Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and John T. Bennett discuss the recent abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro, exploring the legal and tactical implications of the operation, the aftermath of U.S. intervention in Venezuela, and the broader implications for international relations. They also reflect on the January 6th insurrection, its impact on American democracy, and the ongoing challenges facing the U.S. political landscape.

