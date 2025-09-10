In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with experts Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, delve into the latest news surrounding Donald Trump, including his controversial military actions, the renaming of the Department of Defense, and the implications of the latest job reports. They also discuss RFK Jr.'s recent Senate hearing on health policies, Trump's relationship with the media, and ongoing concerns about his health. The conversation highlights the shifting political landscape as Democrats struggle to unify their message ahead of the midterms, and the potential implications of Trump's actions on his administration's future.

