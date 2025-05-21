Just Ask the Press - Trump's Bribe, Biden's Health, and Transactional Politics
Don't look back, the bastards might be catching up . . .
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:
https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast
In this episode, host Brian Karem, along withand special guest delve into the recent political landscape, focusing on Donald Trump's trip to the Middle East, his relationships with authoritarian leaders, and the implications of thes…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.