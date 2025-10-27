In this episode of ‘Just Ask the Press’, host Brian Karem, along with experts Mark Zaid and John T. Bennett, discuss the recent destruction of the East Wing of the White House, the implications of Trump’s legal claims against the DOJ, and his controversial approach to drug trafficking. They also delve into the current state of the House of Representatives amidst a government shutdown, Trump’s health and political future, and the ongoing legal battle involving Michael Wolff and Melania Trump. The conversation highlights the challenges facing American democracy and the potential consequences of Trump’s actions.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“