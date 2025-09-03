In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with national security expert Mark Zaid and political correspondent John T. Bennett, delve into the recent developments surrounding Donald Trump's health, the implications of the ouster of CDC Director Susan Monterrez, and the ongoing legal battles regarding Trump's tariffs. The conversation highlights the importance of transparency in presidential health, the dynamics of Congress in response to the administration's actions, and the theatrical nature of Trump's cabinet meetings. The episode concludes with a discussion on the potential consequences of the administration's decisions on foreign aid and the legal ramifications of recent court rulings.

