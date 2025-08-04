In this episode, Brian Karem, John T. Bennett, and Mark Zaid discuss the week's significant news events, focusing on Donald Trump's firing of the BLS commissioner, the implications for the Republican Party, and the ongoing investigation into Jack Smith. They also touch on Kamala Harris's comments about the broken political system and the challenges facing the Democratic Party in messaging and connecting with voters. The conversation highlights the tension between facts and political narratives, the impact of Trump's actions on governance, and the need for effective communication in politics.

