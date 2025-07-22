Just Ask the Press - Trump's Lawsuit, Colbert's Exit, and Epstein's Ghost!
And Mark Zaid is happy to tell somebody off!
In this episode of 'Just Ask the Press', host Brian Karem, along with national security expert Mark Zaid and Chief White House correspondent John T. Bennett, delve into the latest developments surrounding the Epstein case, Trump's legal battles, and the implications of the Supreme Court's recent decisions. They also discuss Trump's health concerns, the state of late-night comedy, and the long-term effects of Trump's presidency on American politics and society.
