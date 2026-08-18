In this episode, we analyze the recent developments in U.S. politics, including the resignation of the presidential press secretary, military deployments, and the bizarre antics of political figures like Tucker Carlson. We explore how these events reflect broader issues of accountability, media manipulation, and the decline of American influence.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast

Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social

Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw

This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:

https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast

Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“