Just Ask the Press - Tucker Carlson, The Ballroom and the "Pep" Secretary
The Donald Trump menagerie
In this episode, we analyze the recent developments in U.S. politics, including the resignation of the presidential press secretary, military deployments, and the bizarre antics of political figures like Tucker Carlson. We explore how these events reflect broader issues of accountability, media manipulation, and the decline of American influence.
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