Just Ask the Press - Tulsi Gabbard, DNC Autopsy, and Cuba
This episode covers a wide range of current political issues, including recent threats against the White House, the state of political violence, the Iran deal, the resignation of Tulsi Gabbard from her intelligence post, and the Democratic autopsy of the 2024 campaign.
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