Welcome back to another episode of Just Ask the Press! Brian is joined by national security expert Mark S. Zaid and journalism professor Nolan Higdon to dissect a chaotic week in American politics, global conflicts, and government restructuring. We kick things off with Donald Trump’s explosive, rainy interview on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, followed by his historic—and heavily booed—appearance at the NBA Finals in Manhattan. Plus, a massive institutional cover-up regarding Havana Syndrome is reaching a breaking point as Tulsi Gabbard prepares to exit the ODNI. We also break down the legal fallout of John Bolton’s impending felony plea deal and explain how recent DOGE budget cuts just brought a dangerous, cattle-killing parasite back to the American workforce—and what it means for your grocery bill

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