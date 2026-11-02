In this episode of “Just Ask the Press” - Oh what a week' we’re having.
As the political landscape heats up, we dive into the latest happenings in Alaska and Michigan, where elections are stirring up controversy and debate.
Trump is melting down before us. Hegseth has fired another general, the war in Iran is worse than we thought - but Trump says he’s doing okay.
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