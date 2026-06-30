In this episode of Just Ask the Press, Brian Karem, Mark Zaid, and Nolan Higdon dive into the week’s most volatile headlines, questioning the stability of American democracy and the effectiveness of our current political leadership. The panel dissects the U.S. government’s “go-it-alone” approach to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, the escalating tensions in the Middle East—including the breakdown of the Iran ceasefire—and a barrage of controversial Supreme Court decisions that have left legal experts and citizens alike reeling.

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