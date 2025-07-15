In this episode, the Brian, John and Mark discuss various pressing topics including Trump's foreign policy, NATO dynamics, and the implications of his tariff threats. They delve into the confusion surrounding military aid to Ukraine, the political fallout from the Epstein files, and the recent controversy involving Rosie O'Donnell. The conversation also touches on the anniversary of the Butler shooting and public sentiment towards Trump's administration, concluding with reflections on the future of American politics.

