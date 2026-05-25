Just Ask the Question: Donald Trump's slushy

In this episode of “Just ask the Question” We celebrate Memorial Day in a conversation with former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn who is suing Donald Trump for his $1.776 billion “de-weaponization” fund.

The fund was set up for those convicted of threatening and beating police officers, rubbing human feces on the walls of Congress, threatening to kill the Vice President, Nancy Pelosi and many other members of Congress in both major political parties during the January 6 insurrection.

Oh, yeah and most of those eligible for this fund are convicted felons who served time after either being convicted by a jury of their peers or pleading guilty to the crimes.

Trump, a convicted felon himself, granted blanket pardons to them and plans to appoint a five-person board assigned by acting attorney general Todd Blanche whom Trump controls, to assess who gets what and how much. While Democrats are encouraged to apply for the funds, according to Trump, few are betting that Michael Cohen, Jim Acosta or anyone else not convicted in the insurrection will receive anything but a snicker from the “Commission of Five.”