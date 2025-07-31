In this episode of 'Just Ask the Question', host Brian Karem speaks with Rina Shah, a senior advisor for Our Republican Legacy, about the current state of the Republican Party, the challenges of reforming it, and the importance of fiscal responsibility. They discuss the implications of Donald Trump's presidency, the Epstein scandal, and the perception of America on the international stage. Shah emphasizes the need for unity within the party and the importance of standing up for core conservative values while also addressing cultural issues and the role of satire in political discourse.
takeaways
The quality of candidates entering politics has declined over the years.
Fiscal responsibility is a core value that needs to be upheld.
The Republican Party must address its relationship with defense spending.
Shah believes in fighting for reform within the party rather than leaving it.
The Epstein scandal poses significant challenges for Trump's political future.
International perception of America has been affected by current political issues.
Cultural commentary, such as that from South Park, are very healthy.
The importance of transparency and accountability in governance is paramount.
