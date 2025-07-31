In this episode of 'Just Ask the Question', host Brian Karem speaks with Rina Shah, a senior advisor for Our Republican Legacy, about the current state of the Republican Party, the challenges of reforming it, and the importance of fiscal responsibility. They discuss the implications of Donald Trump's presidency, the Epstein scandal, and the perception of America on the international stage. Shah emphasizes the need for unity within the party and the importance of standing up for core conservative values while also addressing cultural issues and the role of satire in political discourse.

takeaways